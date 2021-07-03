Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Fermanagh defender Declan McCusker can't stop Michael Bannigan sending over a point for Monaghan

Jack McCarron's first-half goal helped Monaghan to a comfortable 1-21 to 0-14 win over Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC quarter-final at Clones.

The Farney forward palmed into the net as the hosts went in with a 1-11 to 0-7 advantage at the break.

Monaghan stayed in control to take the victory but it came at a cost with key duo Darren Hughes and Conor McManus forced off with injuries.

Seamus McEnaney's team will face Armagh or Antrim in the semi-finals.

Hughes sustained a knee injury while the biggest concern for Monaghan with be the fitness of star forward McManus, who was helped off the pitch in the dying minutes with a leg injury.

McEnaney watched his team provide an impressive displayfrom the stands as he served a touchline ban after the Farneymen broke the inter-county training ban during the Covid-19 lockdown.

One-sided affair

Both sides made an Ulster Championship exit at the first hurdle last year but Monaghan's progress never looked in doubt as they outclassed a Fermanagh team playing two divisions below them in the league.

Aaron Mulligan set Monaghan on their way with the opening point in front of 500 spectators and Sean Quigley levelled before a McManus double and McCarron point saw the Farney team established a lead they would not relinquish.

The goal came on 18 minutes with Erne keeper Sean McNally making an excellent save to kept out Kieran Duffy's fierce strike but an alert McCarron pounced to net on the follow-up.

Quigley's third free left five points between the sides before Fermanagh wasted a goal chance with Ultan Kelm miscontrolling from an Eoin Donnelly pass and allowing keeper Rory Beggan to block his shot.

Monaghan talisman Conor McManus requires crutches after sustaining an injury late in the game

Monaghan extended their lead and were seven ahead at half-time before rattling over three of the opening four points on the restart.

Unanswered points from Aidan Breen, Quigley and Kelm gave Fermanagh brief hope of a comeback but Monaghan were quick to snuff out the possibility of an Erne revival.

Six points from next seven came from Monaghan with McManus and Colin Walshe both twice splitting the posts while Killian Lavelle and Conor Boyle were also on target.

The match was over as a contest although McManus was denied a goal when his goalbound effort was blocked by Fermanagh skipper Eoin Donnelly.

And there was still time for Beggan to showcase his long-range shooting prowess as he rifled over a 45 to end the game.

A confidence-boosting win for Monaghan but marred by the injuries to Hughes and McManus and they are now serious doubts for the semi-final in a fortnight.