Defeat by Offaly last month denied Fermanagh from winning promotion to Division Two

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final: Monaghan v Fermanagh Date: Saturday, 3 July Throw-in: 15:30 BST Venue: Clones Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds, and BBC Radio Foyle DAB and the BBC Sport website

Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney will again be missing from the touchline when his side host Fermanagh in Saturday's Ulster SFC quarter-final.

McEnaney was penalised as a result of the Farneymen breaking the inter-county training ban during the Covid-19 lockdown, so David McCague will be deputising at Clones.

Ryan McMenamin's young Fermanagh team make the short journey hoping to avoid an Ulster Championship exit at the first hurdle for the second year in a row.

The Erne County, surprise provincial finalists in 2018, lost to Down at Brewster Park in November as a poor second-half performance ended their hopes of progressing.

A 1-14 to 0-12 defeat away to Offaly three weeks ago, when they had Eoin Donnelly sent off in the first half, meant Fermanagh missed the opportunity to be promoted from Division Three of the National League.

Although disappointed at not getting into the second tier, McMenamin noted that there were positives to take from a league campaign that started on a high with a thrilling victory over Ulster champions Cavan, the most significant being experience for his young players.

Monaghan, meanwhile, ended their league season on a more positive note as they defeated Galway in the relegation play-off to retain their top-flight status.

They got off to a poor start with an opening-day loss to Armagh before back-to-back draws put them in danger.

Like the visitors, Monaghan are hoping to play more than the one match they took part in last year, when they lost 2-15 to 1-17 to eventual winners Cavan in the preliminary round.