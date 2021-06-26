Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin has a best BSB series finish of third achieved in 2018

Glenn Irwin finished sixth in the opening race of the 2021 British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park.

The race was won by Australian Jason O'Halloran on the McAMs Yamaha, who held off the challenge of early leader Christian Iddon to win by 0.6 seconds.

Tommy Bridewell completed the podium, while Synetiq BMW rider Andrew Irwin crashed out of the race on lap four.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy began his bid for a third British Supersport title by winning the 12-lap sprint race.

Kawasaki-mounted Kennedy overhauled Bradley Perie in the closing stages and won by 0.1 seconds at the chequered flag.

Ben Currie came home third, followed by Fermanagh native Lee Johnston on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha in fourth.

Ballynahinch's Korie McGreevy was seventh overall in the race, which also catered for GP2 machines, on board a Mar-Train Racing Yamaha, with Donegal's Rhys Irwin 11th and Eunan McGlinchey 13th.

Glenn Irwin is seeking to better the fourth place he achieved in the series last year as the 32-year-old Carrickfergus begins his second season in the colours of Honda Racing.

Brother Andrew was having his maiden competitive outing on the new BMW M 1000RR for the TAS Racing team.

Defending BSB champion Josh Brookes could only manage 10th in Superbike race one as he could not match the pace of his PBM Ducati team-mate Iddon.

Two 18-lap Superbike races will be held on Sunday, along with the feature 15-lap Supersport/GP2 event, plus the National Superstock outing.