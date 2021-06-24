McCartan is still playing camogie for Co Down club Liatroim and football for Rostrevor

"Yes, it sounds a bit crazy to be honest."

As understatements go, this one from Caitlin McCartan is as strong as they come - both in terms of what she had just done, and the quite remarkable discovery she was about to make.

The 26-year-old from County Down was reflecting on being in an All-Ireland intermediate camogie final squad just two years after narrowly escaping death when she suffered a severe epileptic seizure while playing gaelic football for Bryansford.

Then, a week after being on the bench for Down in their 2018 All-Ireland final defeat by Cork, she discovered she was seven months pregnant. As difficult as it may be to comprehend, she was seven months pregnant and did not know. And only found out when she went for a check-up after feeling unwell.

"I had completely no idea - I was actually going to see a physio with a sore back," McCartan explained as she told her astonishing story on Sportsound Extra Time.

"I was complaining, complaining and complaining, but the physio said she really couldn't see anything wrong with my back, and that I looked fit and healthy to her. I just could not get over how sore my back was.

"It turned out I was 29 weeks and three days pregnant [on the day of the final] and was completely unaware."

It emerged that McCartan had been born with two wombs and that the child had been developing in the inverted womb at her back, meaning she required a C-section to give birth. Little baby Saorlaith is now two-and-a-half, and is doing very well.

Rushed to hospital after collapsing on pitch

Such is the depth of McCartan's life story, the epileptic seizure and unknown pregnancy were the second and third major health incidents experienced in her 26 years.

The first happened 11 years ago, at 15, when she collapsed during a camogie match for St Malachy's High School, Castlewellan.

"I was rushed to hospital and I actually had a tachycardia heart rate," she remembered.

"My heart rate was sky high so they had to give me medication to calm my heart rate down first of all. Obviously it was a long road to find out what had actually gone on, to get a diagnosis of exactly what had happened.

"The diagnosis was SVT [Supraventricular tachycardia - a condition where the heart suddenly beats faster than normal], electric short circuit in the heart. I got an operation to burn off the electric short circuit, and that corrected everything."

McCartan gave birth to daughter Saorlaith after only finding out about her pregnancy at seven months

Naturally, Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsing and needing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during his side's Euro 2020 match against Finland had a profound impact on McCartan.

"We are massively still on a learning curve. I think now, more than ever, when you see what happened to Christian Eriksen, you don't know the day and hour, you really don't," she continued.

"He is one of the top-class players and it still happened to him. It can happen to anybody. I know I am in safe hands because there are a lot of people willing to help and there are a lot of defibrillators available, which is great."

Family called to bedside after severe seizure

Seven years after her collapse, it was while playing Gaelic football for Bryansford that agony struck McCartan again as she suffered what proved to be a near-fatal epileptic seizure after a heavy fall.

It was a major trauma which she has no real recollection of, but knows that her family were called to be at her bedside as she went into an induced coma, with medics informing the family that she may not survive.

"Yeah, crazy. Completely crazy. That day the defibrillator was actually brought to the pitch because they thought it was my heart again, they didn't realise it was a trauma-related seizure. It was scary times."

Her brother, Miceal, was the coach of the team, but she notes that "it's a hard day to talk about, there is not much mention of it in the house".

The natural question is, how did she feel well enough to return to playing after coming so close to dying?

"I live and breathe for the sport, I have been brought up to love it. My dad was a massive influence in my career, my whole family were as well.

"Firstly they didn't want me going back on to the pitch but said they weren't going to stop me and 'if I really love it, go back but just be careful'.

"The doctor said it was my call completely if I feel fit to do it, but if I ever feel unwell to please just step off the pitch and tell somebody."

And with that McCartan had to go and step on the pitch. It was a training night, after all, and she is still playing club camogie for Liatroim.