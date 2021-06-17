Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The Championship reporter Tessa Fleming with presenter Mark Sidebottom and analyst Oisin McConville

BBC Sport NI will live stream all four matches in the Ladies' Ulster Senior Football Championship for the first time this summer, as well as live TV coverage of six men's matches.

The ladies' games, starting this Friday with Armagh v Monaghan, will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and worldwide on the BBC Sport NI website.

Oisin Langan will be on commentary, joined by All-Star Caoimhe Morgan.

The first men's match will be the Down v Donegal preliminary round on 27 June.

The second women's game to be streamed will be the first semi-final, between Cavan and Donegal, on 19 June, with the second semi-final on 2 July and the final on 6 August.

In the men's Championship, BBC Sport NI also has live coverage of the quarter finals - Monaghan v Fermanagh, Armagh v Antrim, Derry v Down/Donegal, the semi-final on 18 July as well as the Ulster final on 1 August. All the games will be broadcast on BBC Two Northern Ireland.

There will also be full deferred coverage of the other two games - Tyrone v Cavan on 10 July and the semi-final on 17 July - on BBC Two Northern Ireland later on those dates.

Mark Sidebottom will present the television coverage and will be joined by All-Ireland winners Oisin McConville, Peter Canavan and Mickey Harte. Donegal's Martin McHugh, who lifted the Sam Maguire in 1992, will also provide analysis, as will former All-Star and All-Ireland finalist Martin Clarke.

Thomas Niblock will be on commentary with Thomas Kane providing live updates from the sideline.

Award-winning broadcaster Tessa Fleming, who has won club Championships in Meath, Louth and Monaghan, will be interviewing the players and managers before and after the matches.

There will also be live commentary of every game in the men's Ulster SFC on BBC Radio Foyle digital platforms and comprehensive previews, match reports and analysis on the BBC Sport NI website and digital channels.

On radio, Orla Bannon will present BBC Radio Ulster's coverage which will include live commentary of every game in the men's Championship, starting with the Down v Donegal tie.

The GAA Social podcast, available on BBC Sounds, will continue to tackle what is trending with GAA fans each week with a host of big-name special guests focusing on contemporary issues that are shaping the sport.

Irish language commentary will also be available for the men's Ulster final via the BBC Sport NI website.

BBC Sport NI Coverage:

Ladies' Ulster Senior Football Championship (live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport NI website):

Armagh v Monaghan - 18 June

Semi-final: Cavan v Donegal - 19 June

Semi-final: 2 July

Final: 6 August

Men's Ulster Senior Football Championship:

Preliminary round: Down v Donegal - 27 June (Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland)

Quarter-final: Monaghan v Fermanagh (Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland)

Quarter-final: Armagh v Antrim (Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland)

Quarter-final: Tyrone v Cavan (Full deferred coverage on BBC Two Northern Ireland)

Quarter-final: Derry v Down/Donegal (Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland)

Semi-final: 17 July (Full deferred coverage on BBC Two Northern Ireland)

Semi-final: 18 July (Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland)

Ulster final: 1 August (Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland)

BBC Radio Ulster:

Live commentary of every game in the Men's Ulster Senior Football Championship

BBC Radio Foyle Digital Platforms

Live commentary of every game in the Men's Ulster Senior Football Championship