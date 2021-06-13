Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Oisin O'Neill grabbed the only goal of the game in the 30th minute

Armagh retained their Division One status with an impressive 1-17 to 0-11 win over Roscommon in the relegation play-off at the Athletic Grounds.

The Orchard County made a slow start but got on top after the first-half water break, hitting 1-4 through an Oisin O'Neill goal without reply.

The goal was decisive at half-time as Kieran McGeeney's men led 1-7 to 0-7.

Roscommon rallied at times in the second-half but could not prevent another return to Division Two.

O'Neill added a point to his goal with brother Rian claiming five points in a commanding performance, while Rory Grugan and Jemar Hall both contributed three points each.

Having won promotion to the top flight for the first time since 2012 this year, Armagh were determined not to make an immediate return to the Division Two.

The had only lost one of the three games this season going into Sunday's encounter, but produced under pressure to ensure they will play in Division One again next year.

Armagh recover after strong start by visitors

Armagh returned to Division One this year for the first time since 2012

Roscommon made a blistering start to the match with Murtagh brothers, Ciaran and Diarmuid, leading the way after Conor Cox scored a point with a mark almost from the throw-in.

Ciaran hit three points and Diarmuid grabbed one as the visitors raced into an early 0-5 to 0-1 lead after Rian O'Neill had cancelled out Cox's opener.

However, the first-half water-break - coming as Roscommon had a kick out - seemed to herald a change in the dynamic of the game as Armagh, having just got back to 0-2, hit 1-4 without reply to move into the ascendancy.

O'Neill and Hall scored back-to-back points and each added another before O'Neill hit Armagh's all-important goal on the half hour, finishing well after his side capitalised on a mistake by Richard Hughes.

Cox and substitute Nial Daly hit back with points for Roscommon but Hall fisted over in first-half injury time to send his side into the interval with a 1-7 to 0-7 lead.

Quick-fire points from Andrew Murnin and Oisin O'Neill straight after the interval kept Armagh well ahead. Roscommon reduced the lead to four points at one stage in the second half but were unable to get within striking range of Armagh who ran out nine-point winners, with a late black card for Oisin O'Neill having no impact.