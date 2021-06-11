'Humbled and very proud for mum and dad' - emotional Jeffrey on being appointed MBE

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey and Northern Ireland defender Julie Nelson have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Jeffrey, one of the Irish League's most successful managers, has been appointed MBE for services to football and community relations in Northern Ireland.

Nelson, who helped NI women reach the Euro finals for the first time, has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to women's football.

Former Ireland rugby international Dr Nigel Carr was also appointed MBE for services to sport and community relations.

Other Northern Ireland recipients of the BEM were Andrew Cochrane (for services to disability sport and mental health awareness), William Craig (for services to cricket and the community in Eglinton) and Raymond McCullough (for services to motorbike racing in Northern Ireland).

McCullough dominated the Northern Ireland motorcycling scene in the 1960s and 1970s, winning at almost every event and notching up an incredible 175 race victories in total.

A hugely successful player with Linfield before going into management, Jeffrey has won 31 honours across a managerial career that has spanned over 20 years. including nine Irish Premiership titles and six league and Irish Cup doubles during his 17 years as Linfield manager before taking over at Ballymena in 2016.

The former Blues captain, who previously trained as a youth and community worker and is currently a senior social worker, was very emotional when reacting to his honour - and was particularly proud of the community relations element of it.

Nelson says BEM honour is down to parents help on her football journey

"I feel humbled. I have a tremendous family and am very proud for my mum and dad, who are amazing. I'm so proud that God has given me this length of time with them being around," he said.

"They and the rest of my family have been so supportive. I am the fortunate one who has got the award but there are many, many great people behind me.

"Sport brings people together and football is very much part of the community. I have been fortunate enough to work with young people, with families, with older people, people with physical disabilities and with complex healthcare needs.

"If I can help and serve and be of some use then I have tried to do that. Football and the services to the community go very much hand in hand. A big part of me is serving others so to be recognised is phenomenal."

Nelson became the first Northern Ireland woman to win 100 international caps in 2018 and has been a key player in Kenny Shiels' side that beat Ukraine in April to become the first Northern Ireland women's team to reach a major finals.

"I wouldn't be getting the award without the help of everyone who has been on the journey with me," she said.

"Especially my parents, who drove me here, there and everywhere and helped pay for my knee surgery when I was 19.

"There is also all the support team that I have had along the way, the players and the coaches, so it is very special for everyone."