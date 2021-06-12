World Superbikes: Michael Ruben Rinaldi wins second race at Misano with Jonathan Rea third
Jonathan Rea finished third in Sunday's World Superbike Superpole race at Misano as Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi claimed his second victory of the weekend.
Six-time champion Rea, who also finished third in Saturday's first feature race, ended up behind Rinaldi and Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Turkey's Razgatlioglu has brought Rea's championship lead down to 29 points.
Sunday's feature race takes place at 13:00 BST.
Starting from pole, Northern Irishman Rea slipped to second behind Razgatlioglu at the first corner before Italy's Rinaldi battled past the Kawasaki on the following lap.
Rinaldi then took the lead on lap six with an excellent move on Razgatlioglu, who followed the home rider across the line followed by Rea and Ducati's Scott Redding.
Rea's compatriot Eugene Laverty was passed fit to ride after a heavy crash in practice left him with a neck strain and functional impairment, plus multiple contusions.
The BMW rider finished in 13th position and stopped to thank the marshals after the race who had helped him after his crash on Saturday morning.
Wales' Chaz Davies crashed out on the opening lap after sliding off his Ducati at the second turn.
This weekend's races are being held in front of fans for the first time this season and Rinaldi's triumph was greeted with delight by the 5,000 home supporters.
|World Superbike Championship standings
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|133
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur)
|Yamaha
|104
|Scott Redding (GB)
|Ducati
|91
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|78
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ita)
|Ducati
|62
|Chaz Davies (GB)
|Ducati
|48
