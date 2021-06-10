Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

A crowd of 1,000 fans was able to attend last month's Irish Cup Final at Mourneview Park

The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed 21 June as an indicative date for the lifting of the 500-cap on spectators at outdoor events.

If this goes to plan, Northern Ireland sporting occasions will be allowed larger numbers following risk assessments after that date.

After months of behind-closed-doors action, the recent Irish Cup Final did have 1,000 spectators as a test event.

The following week saw crowds of up to 500 spectators being allowed in NI.

The announcement of the indicative date for lifting the spectators cap was part of a number of decisions taken by Stormont ministers on Thursday.

However, they will need to be rubber-stamped by the executive next week, in line with health advice.

Other measures include the plan to allow live music to resume at venues from 21 June.

It is understood the Executive also agreed proposals to raise limits on social contact at home from 21 June.

This would allow 10 people from two households to meet indoors from that date. Currently only six people from two households can meet inside a home.

The number of people allowed to meet outdoors in a private garden could rise to 15 from any number of households on that date.