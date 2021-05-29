Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonathan Rea picked up his first career victory at Estoril

Six-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea has won the Superpole Race at Estoril ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding.

Kawasaki rider Rea took the lead on hap five after a battle with Yamaha's Razgatlioglu and Ducati's Redding.

Rea extends his championship lead to 13 points over Redding.

He dedicated his victory to Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier, who died after a crash at Mugello on Saturday at the age of 19.

"It was an incredible race. It was a bit scrappy at the start and everybody wanted to lead," said Rea.

"I got back to parc ferme to hear that Jason Dupasquier has passed away. I've no words but I would like to dedicate that to him and his family. I pray that they have strength at this time."

The second feature race in Portugal takes place at 14:00 BST.

Starting from pole position, Northern Irishman Rea led off the line but Redding, who won Saturday's feature race, jumped ahead at turn five after outbreaking his title rival.

Razgatlioglu made a superb move from third to first, moving past both Redding and Rea, to hit the front at the start of the second lap.

Englishman Redding slipped from fourth to second after running wide on lap four, which which put Rea on the back wheel of leader Razgatlioglu and allowed Garret Gerloff to slip by the English rider.

Rea pulled off an excellent move past the Yamaha rider with five laps go to to hit the front, a lead he didn't relinquish over the final five laps.

Redding breezed past Garret Gerloff to reclaim third position on lap seven but he couldn't catch the leading duo as Rea won by 0.6 seconds.

American rider Gerloff finished fourth ahead of Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Kawasaki's Alex Lowes.

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty finished in eighth position for BMW after crashing out of the opening race on Saturday.