Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Caroline O'Hanlon featured for an Armagh side who edged Tyrone by a point

Captain Niamh McLaughlin bagged two goals as Donegal began their Division 1A campaign with a convincing 2-13 to 1-7 win over Westmeath in Ballybofey.

McLaughlin found the back of the net after just 16 seconds and struck again in the second half.

In Division 2B, Cavan beat Monaghan in while Armagh staged a late comeback to edge Tyrone 3-11 to 3-10 at Healy Park.

Antrim claimed a 5-9 to 3-4 win over Derry in another all-Ulster clash in Division 4A at Celtic Park.

In Ballybofey, McLaughlin got Donegal off to a dream start when her attempted pass to Geraldine McLaughlin beat Westmeath goalkeeper Sinead Byrne.

Karen Guthrie scored a couple of frees to keep Donegal in control before McLaughlin's second left Westmeath with too much to do, with Leona Archibold's penalty nothing more than consolation for Sean Finnegan's side.

Geraldine Sheridan was the star with two goals to help Cavan see off Monaghan 3-11 to 2-10 at Clones while there was drama aplenty at Healy Park as Armagh recovered from going four points down early in the second half to eventually edge Tyrone by a point and deny new Red Hands boss Kevin McCrystal a first win.

Ulster champions Armagh picked up where they left off after an impressive 2020 campaign which saw them running Dublin close in the All-Ireland semi-final before their provincial decider triumph over Monaghan.

All-Ireland champions Dublin were too strong for Waterford at Parnell Park

In Division 4A, Antrim got off to a winning start with an impressive defeat of Derry in a high-scoring game at Celtic Park, while in Division 3A, All-Ireland Junior champions Fermanagh were beaten 3-10 to 1-12 by Roscommon.

Down also tasted defeat in the same division as they fell to a 3-4 to 0-11 loss at home to Sligo.

There were no such issues for four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin, however, who recorded a resounding 6-15 to 2-12 win over Waterford.

Irish rugby international Hannah Tyrell hit 1-5 for the Dubs with captain Sinead Aherne scoring 1-7 and Orlagh Nolan, Lyndsey Davey and Caoimhe O'Connor all finding the back of the net in an impressive display by Mick Bohan's side at Parnell Park.

On Saturday evening, Mayo scored 1-4 without reply in the closing five minutes to claim a 2-15 to 2-14 victory against neighbours Galway in a nail-biting Division 1A derby at MacHale Park, while in Friday's Pairc Ui Chaoimh curtain-raiser, substitutes Libby Coppinger and Katie Quirke both found the net to lift league holders Cork to a 3-15 to 2-6 win over Tipperary.

LIDL LADIES NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Friday

Division 1B Cork 3-15 Tipperary 2-6

Saturday

Division 1A Mayo 2-15 Galway 2-14

Sunday

Division 1A Donegal 2-13 Westmeath 1-7

Division 1B Dublin 6-15 Waterford 2-12

Division 2A Meath 1-10 Kerry 3-10 Clare 0-13 Wexford 1-8

Division 2B Monaghan 2-10 Cavan 3-11 Tyrone 3-10 Armagh 3-11

Division 3A Down 0-11 Sligo 3-4 Roscommon 3-10 Fermanagh 1-12

Division 3B Laois 2-16 Kildare 2-13 Longford 1-7 Wicklow 0-8

Division 4A Leitrim 3-14 Louth 3-6 Derry 3-4 Antrim 5-10