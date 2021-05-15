Irish Premiership: Linfield fail to secure title as late Josh Robinson goal gives Larne dramatic victory
Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland
Linfield failed to clinch the Irish Premiership title as a dramatic late goal from Josh Robinson earned Larne a 2-1 victory at Windsor Park.
A win would have sealed the Gibson Cup for the Blues, while a draw would almost certainly have been enough due to a superior goal difference.
Larne took the lead through Ronan Hale but Niall Quinn grabbed an equaliser five minutes from time.
The result reduces Linfield's lead over second-placed Coleraine to five points.
The top two play each other on Tuesday week in what will be the penultimate game of the Irish Premiership season, with the Blues needing a draw to secure what would be a third league title success in a row.
Oran Kearney's Bannsiders beat Crusaders 1-0 in Saturday's early kick-off to make sure that David Healy's men needed something from their meeting with Larne.
More to follow.