Shayne Lavery had two second-half chances superbly saved by Conor Mitchell

Linfield failed to clinch the Irish Premiership title as a dramatic late goal from Josh Robinson earned Larne a 2-1 victory at Windsor Park.

A win would have sealed the Gibson Cup for the Blues, while a draw would almost certainly have been enough due to a superior goal difference.

Larne took the lead through Ronan Hale but Niall Quinn grabbed an equaliser five minutes from time.

The result reduces Linfield's lead over second-placed Coleraine to five points.

The top two play each other on Tuesday week in what will be the penultimate game of the Irish Premiership season, with the Blues needing a draw to secure what would be a third league title success in a row.

Oran Kearney's Bannsiders beat Crusaders 1-0 in Saturday's early kick-off to make sure that David Healy's men needed something from their meeting with Larne.

