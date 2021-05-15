Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Conor Glass was excellent in midfield for Derry

Derry began their Division Three North campaign in dominant fashion with a 0-21 to 0-5 win over Longford at a rain-battered Pearse Park.

Slaughtneil clubman Shane McGuigan top-scored for Derry with seven points, five of which came from frees.

Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley impressed in midfield for Rory Gallagher's side, who were rarely troubled by their hosts.

Derry welcome Fermanagh to Owenbeg in the second round of fixtures on 15 May.

Derry, who narrowly missed out on promotion to Division Two last year, were by far the superior team in the first half, comfortably winning the turnover battle as they restricted their hosts to just one point from play.

The Oak Leaf county opened up a commanding six-point lead at the break with Shane McGuigan kicking three frees and the excellent Glass scoring arguably the point of the game to get Derry on the board after Darren Gallagher's opening free for Longford.

However, Derry - who kicked five wides in addition to scoring eight first-half points - were unable to convert the opening half's only real goal chance when Longford keeper Paddy Collum denied both McGuigan and Benny Heron during a goalmouth scramble.

The visitors picked up where they left off after the break with McGuigan and Emmett Bradley kicking fine scores from play either side of Longford's David McGivney's black card for barging into Gareth McKinless.

Longford's subsequent numerical disadvantage showed, too, as Derry mercilessly kicked over a succession of unanswered scores from Loughlin (2), Ciaran McFaul, McGuigan to put the game well beyond the hosts within 15 minutes of the restart.

Longford enjoyed a brief spell on top 20 minutes into the second half when Gallagher and Larry Moran both split the posts, but Derry quickly regained control with scores from Bradley, McGuigan, Loughlin and substitute Ben McCarron helping the away side surpass the 20-point mark.

Longford: P Collum, P Fox, A Farrell, C P Smyth, D Reynolds, G Rogers, D Mimnagh (0-1), D McGivney, K Diffley, D Gallagher (0-3, 1f), R Brady, M Quinn, R Smyth, L Connerton, O Kenny.

Subs: P Lynn, B McKeon, J Hagan, L Moran (0-1), D Doherty, G Flynn.

Derry: O Lynch, C McKaigue, B Rogers, P McGrogan, P Cassidy (0-1), G McKinless, C Doherty, C Glass (0-2), E Bradley (0-3), E Doherty, N Loughlin (0-6, 4f), C McFaul (0-1), B Heron, S McGuigan (0-7, 5f), P Cassidy.

Subs: O McWilliams, P McNeill, J Doherty, M McEvoy, B McCarron (0-1), C McShane.