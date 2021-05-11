Baxter said goalscorer Burns was the best player on the pitch

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter said his side "shut the door" on Glentoran as they beat the holders 1-0 to reach the Irish Cup semi-finals.

A Billy Joe Burns header in the ninth minute separated the sides and sent the Crues through to a last-four tie against Larne.

The Glens pressed for an equaliser in the second half but Baxter was impressed by his side's display.

"We started off like a house on fire," he said.

"We scored a goal, struck the woodwork and then Ross Clarke hit a free-kick that I thought was destined for the top corner.

"We were really, really good in the first 15 minutes and then Glentoran started getting a grip and began passing it well but we kept them at long range. We didn't let them in - we shut the door if you like, and they found it difficult to break us down.

"The second half opened up a little bit because they started clipping the ball long and we were able to hit them on the counter-attack. We had a few opportunities of our own to score and there were or two when I just don't know how we didn't get the ball over the line.

"They put a lot of aerial balls in on top of us with the big players they brought on, we had to cope with that pressure in the second half and we did it really well."

As well as scoring the decisive goal, Burns was hugely impressive in defence for the Shore Road men and Baxter had particular praise - as well as a joke - for his match-winner.

"We won't hear the end of it," he laughed.

"Billy Joe Burns in the centre of our defence tonight was just outstanding - an unlikely goal hero but his overall performance for those watching was magnificent.

"We had a number of good performances but for me he stood out as the best player on the pitch."

Larne defeated East Antrim rivals Carrick Rangers to book their place in the last four, while Linfield will face Ballymena United in the other semi-final after the Premiership sides dispatched of Loughgall and Dergview respectively.