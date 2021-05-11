Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Burns rose at the back post to head home the winner

Crusaders secured an impressive 1-0 victory over holders Glentoran at the Oval to edge through to the semi-finals of the Irish Cup.

An early Billy Joe Burns header won the game for the Crues, who attacked well in the first half and worked hard to ensure their victory after the break.

Ballymena United are also in the last four as they hammered Dergview 5-0.

Paul McElroy scored twice for the Sky Blues, with Shay McCartan, Ryan Waide and Trai Hume also on target.

In the draw for the last four that was made after the matches, the Crues will play Larne in Tuesday's semi-finals at Mourneview Park while Ballymena will face Linfield.

Watch: Holders Glentoran out as Crusaders reach Irish Cup semi-finals

Last season's Irish Cup winners Glentoran almost took a fourth-minute lead against the Crues at the Oval when Jamie McDonagh was alert from a shot corner to cut inside, but his well-hit shot came back off the crossbar.

Burns' goal arrived in the ninth minute from a Ben Kennedy corner, with the former Linfield defender rising highest at the back post to guide a header past Rory Brown in the home goal.

Stephen Baxter's men were in a positive frame of mind and almost doubled their lead midway through half, again from a corner, with Jordan Forsythe looking like he won the header that came back off the post.

Ross Clarke then curled a free-kick just wide for the Crues before the Glens improved after the break, with Rory Donnelly having a goal disallowed for offside just before the hour.

His brother Jay missed a good opportunity to equalise 10 minutes from time, heading over the crossbar after substitute Conor McMenamin headed across goal.

McElroy double helps ease Ballymena through

Five-star Sky Blues rout Dergview to reach last four

At the Showgrounds, last season's cup runners-up Ballymena United cruised into this year's semi-finals with a 5-0 home win over Championship side Dergview.

A three-goal blast inside a five-minute period started on the quarter-hour mark when Ross Redman's cross from the left was miscued by the in-rushing Leroy Millar but fell perfectly for McCartan to side-foot home.

Redman was involved in United's second three minutes later when he cut the ball back from the left for Waide and, despite slipping as he hit the shot, the striker managed to find the bottom corner.

It was 3-0 on 20 minutes when a Redman corner wasn't properly cleared and after some untidy Dergview defending, Hume swivelled to fire home from 12 yards.

Redman was yet again at the heart of Ballymena's fourth as his cross from the left was met with a crisp volley by McElroy on 57 minutes.

McElroy also scored United's fifth goal on 68 minutes, poking home from close-range after Kofi Balmer had nodded down Andy McGrory's corner.

You can see all the goals from Tuesday night's Irish Cup quarter-finals here.