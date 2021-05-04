Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Antrim's hurlers get their League campaign under way against Clare on Sunday

Non-playing members of inter-county panels will be allowed to attend matches when the Allianz Leagues begin, the Irish Government has confirmed.

Last winter, the number had been restricted to 26 match-day panellists.

The hurling season begins on Saturday with football set to return on 15 May.

"Happy to confirm that non-playing members of inter-county panels may attend games when the league season starts," tweeted Irish Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers.

"All members of panels make a significant contribution to the performance of their counties. Important this is recognised."

The GAA's previous stance permitted access to no more than 40 persons per team to matches played behind closed doors, which included 12 backroom members and two county officials.