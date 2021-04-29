World Superbike champion Rea receives Freedom of the Borough

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has said he is "throwing the kitchen sink" into efforts to ensure his winning run continues.

The Northern Ireland rider believes he could not have prepared any better for the start of the new series in May.

Rea was speaking as he was conferred with the Freedom of the Borough by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

"You have no idea," he said when asked how determined he was to make it seven consecutive world titles.

"I want it more and more. We could see the provisional calendar coming out and that the championship started in May, so I started my preparation like I normally do in December.

"I felt ready in January and have just used these months to really dig in and do the hard work. I'm as well prepared as I ever am. I don't know where it comes from - retirement is not coming soon but what more can I do? I keep winning,

"I keep getting excited about that, but this year it is more that I know how fortunate I am to be in this position and I want it to last forever and ever. I'm throwing the kitchen sink at it so let's see what we can do."

Rea broke Carl Fogarty's record of four World Superbike titles by notching a record fifth title in a row in 2019 and added a sixth to that in last year's truncated eight-round series.

A seventh title this term would see him equal the sequence of consecutive titles achieved by Italian legend Giacomo Agostini in the grand prix world championship from 1966 to 1972.

Jonathan Rea is the most-decorated rider in World Superbike history

The 2021 campaign starts in May and Rea is very much in a positive frame of mind.

"I don't know if confident is the right word but I know I am really calm. I have done everything right this off season, together with my coach," he continued.

"We have done the perfect preparation for the year and, touch wood, I am healthy ahead of the new season. I feel really good and confident about where I am, mentally and physically.

"From a bike point of view testing has been going really well, we have a new ZX10RR at our disposal this year and I feel good on it.

"It is a step better in every direction but everybody moves forward in the off season and you don't really know where you stack up until that first race, but I'm looking forward to it.

"The prospect of competing for another World Championship is so exciting and to be able to get racing this year, right now during this strange time in life, we are so blessed."

The ceremony to mark the 34-year-old's Freedom of the Borough took place in Larne Town Hall and Rea, who attended Larne Grammar School, was full of pride at the award.

"I have fond memories of going to school here. In fact, my daily commute was right past the Town Hall to get my bus to Kilwaughter, so it is really, really nice.

"I've spent a lot of my later life overseas and when I come back here so much has changed. The regeneration of the town has been really cool."