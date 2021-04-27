Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The Yamaha R6 which Simon Reid will ride on British short circuits next season

Simon Reid is to ride a Yamaha in the National Superstock 600cc series on British short circuits in 2021, with support from the Quattro Plant Group.

The Banbridge native ended his second season in the series in ninth position overall last year, including two fifth place race finishes.

"I learnt a lot last year and I can't wait to get back on track," said the 25-year-old.

"I will be riding my Yamaha R6 with the same team and crew chief," said Reid.

"It's great to have that familiarity and confidence jumping back on and I'm so pleased to welcome the support from Quattro," he added.

"It's a dream going forward and to have such passionate people that have supported racing for so long to believe in me

"I've worked hard through the winter and I'm motivated. I know I can do a good job.