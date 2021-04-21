Cavan stunned Donegal with victory in last year's final

The dates and venues for this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship have been finalised, with the final to take place on 1 August.

The preliminary round between Down and Donegal will be played on the weekend of 26 June, and the two quarter-finals on the following weekend.

Armagh will play Antrim at the Athletic Grounds, with Monaghan taking on Fermanagh at St Tiernach's Park.

The other two last-eight games will be played on the weekend of 10 July.

They will see Tyrone host holders Cavan at Healy Park, with Derry at home to either Down or Donegal. If Down make it through, that match will be played at Celtic Park, while the venue will be Pairc MacCumhaill if Derry are taking on Donegal.

The first semi-final will be played on 17 July while the second will take place the following day, with the venues to be confirmed.

As was the case last year, this season's Championship is a straight knockout format meaning there will be no back door into the All-Ireland draw for teams eliminated from the provincial competition.