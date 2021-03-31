Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Mehaffey needs to be inside the top 30 if she is to reach Augusta National on the final day

Olivia Mehaffey shot a three-over-par 75 in a rain-hit opening round at the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

The Northern Irishwoman bogeyed two of the last three holes after a birdie at the ninth brought her back to one-over.

She sits seven shots behind leader Katherine Smith, whose round was halted after 11 holes as inclement weather hit the Champions Retreat Golf Club.

The opening round will be concluded early on Thursday.

Mehaffey, 18th in the world amateur rankings, is currently tied for 32nd, and needs to be among the top 30 after the second round if she is to advance to the final day of the 54-hole tournament, which will be held at the world-famous Augusta National.

The 23-year-old reached the final day of the event two years ago, and is hoping to sign off her successful amateur career with a big showing at one of golf's most famous courses.