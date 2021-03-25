Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The GAA has not decided which competitions will be played in 2021

The GAA says it is hopeful of a summer "filled with gaelic games activity" but the association remains undecided over this year's fixtures programme.

The GAA issued the update amid continuing uncertainty over a return to competitive on-field activity.

It clarified that the resumption of limited training in Northern Ireland on 12 April did not apply to inter-county.

"2021 has already felt like a long year without any on field activity to sustain us," said the association.

"However, the reality of the pandemic and the continuing spread of the virus means we are likely to have to persevere for a little longer before anything like our normal level of activity can resume."

The update, issued by GAA president Larry McCarthy and the association's director general Tom Ryan, added that no decisions have been taken regarding "any revised national fixture programme for 2021".

There has been no on-field GAA activity since December with the Republic of Ireland still under Level 5 lockdown restrictions although the association says it expects the Irish government to publish any proposed changes to the current restrictions "by the end of next week".

Earlier this week, the GAA's Covid-19 Advisory Group endorsed the decision for club training for adult and youth GAA players to return in Northern Ireland in pods of no more than 15 people.

Games and competitive activity, however, remain barred while "collective inter-county training sessions are not permitted for any age group in either jurisdiction".

Under the new provisions for limited club training in Northern Ireland, use of dressing rooms or other indoor facilities is not permitted.

The GAA added that it is hopeful the vaccination rollouts on both sides of the border will allow for a "summer filled with gaelic games activity".

"In the meantime, we await the upcoming government announcements and will continue to communicate regularly with all units," said McCarthy and Ryan.

"We also request that you keep yourself updated with all communications given the fluid situation that we now find ourselves operating in.

"Finally, we want to remind you all of the importance of personal responsibility for our actions in relation to Covid-19 as we work together to ensure the safety of everyone in our community."