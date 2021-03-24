Last updated on .From the section Golf

Clandeboye golfer Jonathan Caldwell says steering clear of "silly mistakes" has helped him stay in contention at the midway point of the European Tour's Kenya Savannah Classic event.

Caldwell carded a three-under second round of 68 to reach nine-under, four shots off leader Daniel Van Tonder.

NI's Caldwell has missed his last four cuts on the European Tour.

"It's been a matter of not making the silly mistakes in tournament golf," he said.

"I've managed to do that the last couple of days which has been pleasing."

After a bogey-free opening 65 left him one shot off the lead, Caldwell carded two birdies, an eagle and a bogey in his second round in Nairobi to share 12th place alongside Frenchman Victor Dubuisson.

South African Van Tonder, who won four times on the Sunshine Tour last year, recorded three eagles in the space of seven holes to propel him to the top of the leaderboard.

The European Tour is playing in at the Karen Country Club in Kenya for the second week in a row as part of its Covid-affected schedule.

Caldwell, 36, is chasing his highest finish on tour, which is currently the tie for fifth he managed at the Italian Open in October.

"This is my first time here, I know a lot of the guys have played it before so to be here for two weeks it's been nice to learn the course," added Caldwell.

"Obviously I missed the cut last week, which isn't good, but it was a few more practice rounds if you want."

Caldwell's fellow Northern Irishman Cormac Sharvin fell back during Wednesday's round as a one-over-par 72 left him at five-under and in a tie for 49th, while Dubliner Gavin Moynihan missed the cut after rounds of 72 and 76.