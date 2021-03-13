Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop is third on the all-time list for the number of Isle of Man TT wins

Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop has finished 11th on his first appearance at the Daytona 200 event in Florida.

The Ballymoney rider had qualified 21st on the grid on his Kawasaki ZX6 636 after struggling with bike issues and having limited track time.

The 31-year-old 19-time Isle of Man TT winner had occupied ninth place in the race with five laps of the 57 to go.

Dunlop came home 55 seconds behind winner Brandon Paasch, with Sean Dylan Kelly 0.030 adrift in second place.

The original start of the race at the Daytona International Speedway saw Dunlop hold 18th position after 18 laps before an incident brought out the red flags and saw the race halted.

He was flying on the re-start however on his RPM Kawasaki and posted a best lap time of one minute 51.534 seconds.

Dunlop's last competitive outing was at the 'King of Kirkistown' short circuit meeting in County Down in September.