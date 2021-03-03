Sport in Northern Ireland receives £10m funding from NI Executive

Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The Irish Football Association has been awarded just over £6.5m
The Irish Football Association has been awarded just over £6.5m

Northern Ireland sporting bodies have been awarded the first £10m in support as part of the Executive's Sports Sustainability Fund.

As part of the package, the Irish Football Association has received just over £6.5m, with just under £1.5m for the GAA's Ulster Council.

Ulster Rugby has been awarded £1.5m with £400,000 going to Ice Hockey UK.

Sport NI says that a further £15m is still to be awarded to successful applicants.

The Sports Sustainability Fund, launched in December, is designed to support bodies and clubs who have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Sport NI chief executive Antoinette McKeown said: "The sports sector has played a critical role in supporting communities throughout this pandemic and our sector is needed now, more than ever, to help our communities emerge from this pandemic.

"The Sports Sustainability Fund along with our other Covid 19 responses has enabled our local sports clubs, governing bodies and sports organisations to survive and prepare for a safe return to sport."

"I am delighted that the sports sector is to receive more financial support through the Sports Sustainability Fund," said Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

"I know that the £25m fund is a critical to the sector and that the Governing Bodies and clubs urgently need it.

"The sector has shown outstanding resilience over the past year particularly when the Covid restrictions decimated their ability to generate their own income through ticket sales, sponsorship, running competitions and hospitality."

IFA thankful for funding - Nelson

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said the association is "really pleased" that football at all levels will benefit from the funding.

"I want to place on record our thanks to the Department for Communities and Sport NI, with whom we have worked closely over the last few months to secure this funding," said Nelson.

"We have liaised with our clubs and leagues to ensure their applications are robust and properly planned with the relevant paperwork and documentation to accompany them.

"We set up a small internal task force before Christmas to help do this, holding webinars and communicating regularly on our own channels and directly with those who were making applications."

Sport NI says it will continue to assess applications to the Sports Sustainability Fund "in the coming weeks".

The public body estimates it will have all funding for the fund delivered to successful applicants by 31 March.

Sports Sustainability Fund awards list
Governing bodyNo. of clubs includedRequested amountRecommended amount
American Football Ireland1£4,027£9,652
Archery NI0£2,797£2,797
Association Irish Indoor Bowls2£45,706£43,540
Athletics NI6£225,631£225,631
Canoe Association NI3£3,421£3,421
Cycling Ireland2£400,000£14,518
Ice Hockey UK2£407,565£407,565
Irish Athletic Boxing Association7£37,871£62,417
Irish Bowling Association4£49,605£49,593
Irish Football Association77£6,563,211£6,555,593
Irish Indoor Bowling Association0£28,824£13,470
National Coarse Fishing Federation Ireland1£991£994
National Ice Skating Assoc UK1£3,376£1,802
Netball NI0£34,893£34,892
NI Billiards & Snooker Assoc0£1,343£1,343
NI Judo Federation0£30,499£31,075
NI Tenpin Bowling Association0£2,966£2,966
NI Volleyball7£14,666£8,913
Swim Ulster17£244,173£244,173
Triathlon Ireland2£91,362£89,707
Ulster Badminton1£27,381£27,381
Ulster Council (gov body only)0£1,448,122£1,448,122
Ulster Rugby (gov body only)0£1,509,539£1,509,935
Ulster Hockey (gov body only)0£79,040£47,584

Top Stories