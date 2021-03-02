Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Supporters last attended matches in Northern Ireland on 19 December

Golf in Northern Ireland will return in phase two of the Stormont Executive's lockdown exit plan but supporters at matches will wait until phase four.

The Executive says progression through the steps will be driven by data and not dates.

Outdoor sports facilities re-open for training and organised group activities in step two, which includes golf courses and tennis courts.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will re-open in phase three.

Under the current lockdown restrictions, classed as phase one, training and matches are only permitted for elite athletes.

Progression for each of the nine pathways - across social and business settings - will depend on certain public health criteria being met. The executive will review its coronavirus restrictions regularly, with the next due on 18 March.

The next step will see outdoor sports facilities re-open for training and organised group activities. Outdoor competitive sport can resume with no spectators, which would pave the way for the Irish Cup to commence should the Executive progress into phase two by May.

Phase three will mean leisure centres and all indoor sports facilities will reopen, including swimming pools, gyms and soft play areas. Indoor classes, such as Zumba or dance classes, will also resume.

Spectators will not be permitted to attend sporting events, both indoor and outdoor, until phase four of the Executive's plan. Numbers in attendance will be limited until the final phase of the lockdown strategy.

The GAA will continue to operate on an all-island basis. Level 5 restrictions will remain in place until 5 April in the Republic of Ireland which would lead up to an early-May start for the inter-county season if the expected four weeks of pre-season are given for collective training.