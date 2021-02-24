Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Loughran has not played for Tyrone since 2018

Tyrone attacker Harry Loughran has been forced to quit GAA at the age of 26 due to injury.

Loughran, who played a key role in the Red Hands' run to the 2018 All-Ireland final, suffered from a chronic back problem throughout his career.

He had surgery to address the problem in November 2019, but revealed on Wednesday that he will not play again.

Loughran made five Championship appearances during Tyrone's run to the All-Ireland final in 2018.

He scored vital goals against Donegal and Meath, but failed to feature in a single game during the last two seasons as a result of his back condition.

Loughran was a proven goalscorer and hit the net eight times during Moy's triumphant All-Ireland Club IFC campaign in 2018.