Collective inter-county training will not be permitted in the Republic of Ireland until 5 April

GAA president John Horan says the association is "confident" of completing a full inter-county and club programme in 2021 despite an extension to the Republic of Ireland's lockdown.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Tuesday announced that Level 5 restrictions will remain in place until 5 April.

Despite that, the GAA is hopeful of fulfilling its fixture schedule.

"We're confident that we can get a full games programme into that time-frame," Horan told RTE Radio 1.

"Last year, we got through a full club programme, we completed the leagues and we got the inter-county championships played.

"I'd be confident we will get a games programme in place and we will actually get all the activities completed."

With a four-week pre-season expected, a return to collective inter-county training on 5 April would mean a likely early-May start date for the 2021 season.

And given the delay in starting the campaign, Horan admitted the GAA will explore the various ways in which they can incorporate both the inter-county and club programme into 2021.

"They are the permutations we're going to have to look at," he said.

"What will influence them is how we move down through the levels.

"Obviously the first level that will come back for us will be inter-county. It's then about how long will it be before the actual club gets back into full flow. There is flexibility, there is movement within the actual arrangement.

"But people can be confident and be positive that the GAA will be back and we will get through all our programme.

Horan, who will be replaced by Larry McCarthy as GAA president at Saturday's Annual Congress, also reiterated the association's commitment to completing a full club season.

"I think everyone realised last year how important the club activity was for us," he added.

"We made the decision to bring the clubs back first before the inter-county.

"That gave the clubs the opportunity during the good weather in the summer to be out on the pitches. If you were to push the club campaign too late in the year you'd possibly have difficulty with pitches and floodlighting and that. Club is key to it all.

"That's one positive message I want to get out there to everybody. The GAA will function and it will function fully if we can get going with our inter-county games on 5 May."

Horan hopeful of seeing crowds return later this year

Horan was also upbeat on the prospect of spectators returning to watch games "towards the later end of the year".

"Britain are somewhat ahead of us in terms of the virus and the vaccine because of the benefits they've had from their vaccination rollout, but I think towards the later end of the year in our bigger stadia we will see some crowds returning.

"They won't be packing Croke Park with 82,000 but we have done it already in terms of working out numbers in terms of social distancing - one metre and two metres - and how many spectators we can get into Croke Park.

"We'd be capable of doing that for our other big stadia. What will probably happen is the bigger games would be played in the bigger stadia so we can facilitate bringing back spectators."