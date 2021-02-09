Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The introduction of Paul O'Connell as forwards coach has seen Easterby move to defence coach

Six Nations 2021: Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 14 February Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby says the players remain in "a good place" mentally despite Sunday's defeat by Wales.

Their Six Nations campaign continues this Sunday when they host early Six Nations favourites France in Dublin.

Ireland fell to a 21-16 loss in Cardiff despite playing some promising rugby having been reduced to 14 men following Peter O'Mahony's 13th minute red card.

"There's still a massive opportunity at the weekend," said Easterby.

"This group is really resilient and I don't believe [galvanising them] is that hard to do.

"Disappointment will live with the lads for a good while I'm sure but we like know in sport when you get an opportunity to turn things around and play quickly after a defeat, there's no better thing to do."

After an indifferent 2020, Ireland are hoping to re-establish themselves as one of the northern hemisphere's top sides, but the early loss to Wales has heaped considerable pressure on the squad to pull out a positive result against an in-form France.

Irish players have publicly rallied around O'Mahony following his dismissal and Billy Burns, whose late mis-hit kick for touch ended the game.

"We've had a day of recovery mentally and physically yesterday (Monday), chats around the group and the chance for players to air a few thoughts and for them to challenge themselves," Easterby said.

"We have to hit the ground running and as much as there are still a few sore bodies around mentally the players are in a good place and they understand what it will take to get a result this weekend.

"We believe in what [Andy Farrell] has created here, it's an opportunity for players to have an opinion

"When coaches are reflecting on a game we're not in it, we're not the ones making those calls so it's about a collaboration of thoughts ad understanding what parts of the game we could have done better, could and done well and that we can improve on."

While O'Mahony is likely to be unavailable to face France, Ireland have drafted in experienced Leinster back row Jack Conan as additional cover.

After Sunday's game Ireland will prepare to face Italy two weeks later, before meeting Scotland at Murrayfield and England at home.