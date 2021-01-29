Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Flynn has held the role since September 2018

Gaelic Players Association chief executive Paul Flynn will step down from his role later this year.

The six-time All-Ireland winning Dubliner has held the role for over two years, and has been a board member since 2012.

Flynn, who is leaving to take up a new role in the business sector, said he was "very proud" of what he achieved during his time at the helm of the body responsible for the welfare of inter-county players.

"He leaves a wonderful legacy behind him," commented GPA Board chairman Brian MacCraith.

"Encapsulated most of all by the historic coming together recently of the WGPA and the GPA.

"While I will, of course, be sorry to see Paul step down later this year, I am delighted for him personally that his career is moving onwards and upwards and I know that he will be successful wherever that trajectory takes him.

"He will depart with my very best wishes and continued support."