Larne's Danielle Hill won the women's 50m freestyle at the 2020 McCullagh International

Swim Ireland have said they "hope" to stage the McCullagh International in the "last quarter of 2021" after confirming the event's postponement.

The meet was originally due to take place at the Bangor Aurora Aquatic & Leisure Complex at the end of February.

However, Swim Ireland say they could not run the event "as we would wish" given the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland.

"This decision was not taken lightly," read Swim Ireland's statement.

"But everyone's health and safety is paramount to both Swim Ireland and Swim Ulster.

"However, we do hope to run this competition in some format in the last quarter of 2021 - if an appropriate environment is in place at that time."

The McCullagh International is traditionally the first major pool competition of the year on the island of Ireland.

In 2020, Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty completed a double in the 50m and the 100m breaststroke events, while Olympic hopeful Danielle Hill equalled her national 50m freestyle mark with a time of 25.29.