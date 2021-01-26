Rory Jordan: Northern Ireland's very own surfing scientist

Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

County Down-born Rory Jordan describes the adrenaline rush he gets from surfing as "addictive"

The story goes that, in 1960, an 18-year old student from California's Hawthorne High School presented his song Surfin' to his music tutor as part of a class assignment.

He was given an F grade for his efforts. Thankfully, Brian Douglas Wilson was not to be deterred.

Lyrics such as 'I got up this morning turned on my radio, I was checking on the surfing scene to see if I would go' were never going to win literary prizes.

Nonetheless, within a year, Wilson and his band The Beach Boys were catching the wave they were searching for as their first single marked the birth of a new sound.

While Southern California would become forever associated with warm breezes, camper vans, Pendleton jackets and those rich, harmonised vocals, surfing would enjoy a rebirth and an ever-expanding vocabulary.

Hang-ten, cross-step, barrel and wipe-out would become part of the standard lexicon.

The International Surfing Association estimates that its constantly rising tide of worldwide followers now stands at beyond 50 million.

"We used to spend our holidays in Jersey and Portrush. I graduated from skateboarding on land to spending all my time in the water," says County Down-born Rory Jordan, who has been a surfing aficionado for over three decades.

"The more I practiced the better I got. I loved the feeling of being in the sea and the movement of the waves."

Surf science - from the waves to the whiteboard

Jordan had no desire to become a professional surfer. Instead, the tidal flow took him in the direction of a surf science degree at the University of Plymouth's Ocean Science faculty.

"Surf science is very similar to ocean science. Instead of deep oceans, the focus was on studying the shorelines where the waves break.

"Twenty years ago my course involved subjects like meteorology, oceanography, environmental studies and topography, where you analyse the shape of the bottom of the ocean.

"The implications of this go beyond surfing and big wave formation. The science studies helped towards gaining a better understanding of beach defences, coastal erosion, how beaches are formed, and how sediment is moved up and down a beach."

Away from the shoreline, one degree module examined what has become the lucrative business of wet-suit, surfboard and hardware design.

"The lifestyle associated with surfing is a huge industry now," explains Jordan.

"Something like 90% of the people drawn to it may never get on a surfboard. It divides opinion, especially among professionals who feel they don't get the recognition they deserve.

"It takes a long time to become good at what they do."

In a sport that has been dominated by male surfers, in February 2020, Brazil's Maya Gabeira set the world record for riding the biggest swell ever in Nazare, Portugal.

"Special although terrifying," was how she described slicing down the side of a 73.5 foot-high wall of water, like a knife tearing through a giant canvas sail.

Sligo's Conor Maguire created Irish surfing history last October when he safely navigated a path through a huge 60-foot wave - the biggest ever recorded - at Mullaghmore.

Bundoran in County Donegal and Easky in County Sligo have become popular locations for international surfers, journalists and photographers weaned on more exotic surfing paradises, such as Teahupo'o in Tahiti, Maverick's in California and the monster Pipeline wave of Oahu in Hawaii.

Sligo's Conor Maguire rode a 60-foot wave - the highest-ever recorded in Ireland - in October 2020

"Easky and Bundoran offer world class reef break waves, which are perfectly consistent waves," said Jordan.

"They are ideal for competition.

"When people look at photos of big waves and ask me if I surf those, I say not a chance.

"That's like hill walkers being asked have they walked up Everest before. Those big wave surfers are at the top of their game."

'You never turn your back on the sea'

Jordan has seen up close how good these elite can be. When he lived in Hossoger, the European base for surfing, a 30-minute drive north of Biarritz, he helped out at Surf Europe magazine.

Jordan recommends that newcomers attracted to this perilous sport should sign up for approved lessons.

Last May, five experienced surfers died in rough, foamy seas off the Dutch resort of Scheveningen.

"Even at my level, I've had a few incidents. That's part of the challenge and one of the reasons you keep going back for more. The adrenaline and everything to do with surfing makes it addictive.

"However, you never turn your back on the sea. You can never take it for granted."

While the waters of Belfast Lough, near Jordan's home, may not offer anything similar to the weather fronts roaring in off the Atlantic and blasting the western coastline of Ireland, he is always ready to dip his toes in the water.

"During this lockdown, I'm staying away from busy beaches, where there may be lots of open water swimmers.

"I don't do much surfing during the winter months. Instead, I have a paddle board.

"As long as conditions are calm and the water is flat, I can do a few miles or so up and down the lough. It keeps me connected to the sea.

"I'll say it again, there is nothing to beat the feeling of being in the sea."