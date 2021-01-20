Alastair Seeley holds a record 24 North West 200 wins

Alastair Seeley, who holds a record 24 North West 200 wins, says he hopes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on motorcycling does not end his career.

It was announced on Wednesday that the event had been cancelled for a second year in a row while Seeley has yet to secure a short circuit ride for 2021.

"I'd like to show I can still run at the front and possibly win a Supersport championship," said Seeley.

"If I get back to the North West I feel I could add to my 24 wins," he added.

'Opportunities are hard to come by'

The 41-year-old, who added the 2011 British Supersport title to his 2009 British Superstock series success, believes he can still be a contender for the major honours on short circuits, as well as at the North West.

"I am keeping active and doing the odd bit of training in case a ride does materialise in BSB or the Irish championship," explained Seeley.

"We're still quite a way off from the start of the season so maybe something can materialise between now and May.

"I don't know whether people look at my age and say 'he's done' but last year on a GP2 bike that was under-powered and not very competitive I still had a few wins and was fighting for a championship until the last round.

"Opportunities are hard to come by now as teams seem to take young riders who have a budget or good sponsors behind them. Unfortunately I'm not in that position.

"I'll just keep hoping and if I get the call-up on good machinery then I'll be up for it. When you are on the right package and winning then you are in the shop window and to the forefront of people's minds."

Alastair Seeley holds the Superstock and Supersport lap records at the North West 200

'Only so many North West DVDs you can watch'

If he is unable to clinch a competitive ride for the forthcoming season, Seeley says he would be keen to continue his participation in the sport in some capacity.

"Hopefully this pandemic doesn't finish my career but if I don't get a ride I'd like to be involved in the industry somehow, whether as a mechanic, mentoring, coaching or spotting, something to put my 20 years of experience to good use.

"For the moment, I have started my own wee business as I think ahead more to the future about what I'm going to do.

"You're not talking lottery figures for those 24 North West wins I've had so I'm cleaning cars, doing and working as a mechanic and servicing cars.

"For me it's about keeping busy. I don't want to be sat at home watching the North West DVDs over and over again, there's only so much of those you can watch."

Seeley is disappointed but philosophical about the cancellation of a second successive North West.

"I'm sad to see it go but there's not much we can do as you have to follow the advice and the protocols to get this Covid-19 out of the way. Safety is paramount.

"It wouldn't be a good idea to get big crowds together if there was a chance coronavirus might kick off again."