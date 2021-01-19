The international road racing event in Northern Ireland had to be cancelled last year because of the the Covid-19 pandemic

The North West 200 road racing event has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the second year in a row.

Organisers said government and public health advice regarding the effects of Covid-19 meant it would be "impossible to run" the Northern Ireland meeting.

There had been a contingency plan to delay the 2021 races from May until August, but it was felt that pursuing the plan would be too great a risk.

A provisional date of 8-14 May has been allocated for next year's North West.

"The official advice from government and public health officials has made it clear the effects of coronavirus will remain with us for some considerable time to come, despite the roll out of the vaccination programme," the Coleraine and District Motor Club said in a statement.

It added: "A contingency plan that involved delaying race week from May until August has been given full consideration. However, with so much time, expense and personnel involved in the planning and preparation of the NW200, the risk in pursuing such a plan is too great because of continued uncertainty around both the effects of the virus on our community and the extent of the restrictions aimed at suppressing it.

"The Coleraine Club's main priority must be to ensure the safety and wellbeing of not only those involved in the event, but also the residents of the north coast area and further afield.

"It would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the organisers to limit the number of people who travel to the area during race week which, in turn, could pose a significant risk to the local population. That is a situation that cannot be contemplated.

"Although extremely disappointing, the decision to cancel the NW200 for the second year in a row is the only responsible course of action the Coleraine Club can take."

Road racing has been heavily hit by the pandemic with the majority of events in 2020 and 2021 either cancelled or postponed.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Cookstown 100, the the only road race to run in Ireland in 2020, has been postponed from the last weekend in April until 10-11 September.