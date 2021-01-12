Farmer won the British Superstock 1000 title with the TAS Racing team in 2018

Keith Farmer says renowned road racer Michael Dunlop is trying to help him piece together a deal to compete on British short circuits in 2021.

Farmer had agreed to ride for Morello Racing in the Superstock 1000cc series in the coming season but that agreement fell through for financial reasons.

"Michael is trying to help me put all the pieces together," explained Farmer.

"If we can do that Michael will be a big part of looking after the bike. We are 60-70% of the way there with it."

"Michael is giving me huge support and the name Dunlop certainly helps too. He is putting my name forward and while we have nothing definite we are working hard," added the 33-year-old.

"I've known Michael since I raced at the Sunflower Trophy meeting in 2010 and he told me to help myself to any of his fairings if I needed them and we have kept in touch.

"We spent quite a bit of time together last season when we were both riding for Buildbase Suzuki and he was helping put my tyre warmers on and helping in the garage."

Farmer has been dogged by injuries in recent seasons, suffering extensive leg injuries in a crash at Knockhill in June 2019, then damaging a shoulder in the opening round of the 2020 British Superbike series in August last year.

Still trying to get himself "back to full strength", British Championship paddock regulars Morello Racing had agreed to back the Clogher native in the Superstock 1000cc series next season before unforeseen circumstances intervened.

Farmer is a former race winner at the Sunflower Trophy meeting

"There was a bit of excitement as I had my ride sorted, had deals done for helmets, boots and gloves, but unfortunately something happened to Steve [Buckenham]'s family business which has drained them of money.

"As soon as it happened he was honest enough to let me know that he couldn't commit to a racing season.

"It could be up to eight weeks before he knows if he will have enough money back to go racing but if he had left it until then it would have been even harder for me to find a ride than it is now."

Farmer is a four-time British champion, including successes in the Superstock 1000cc series in 2012 and 2018, and a Supersport championship triumph in 2017.

For their part, Morello Racing would have been chasing a third Superstock 1000 crown in 2021, having won the title with Farmer's compatriot Josh Elliott in 2015 and Essex competitor Danny Buchan in 2017.

'The phone hasn't stopped ringing'

"Lots of people have got in touch offering to help out - since news broke that my deal had fallen through the phone hasn't stopped ringing," outlined Farmer.

"Pretty much everyone has deals done by now so I'm leaving it late but I have a few irons in the fire and it's nice to know I have that support from people behind me.

"People have told me that they can put a bike beneath me but I would have to run it myself but if I had the choice I would prefer that it be the other way round.

"I want to be on the grid but I don't want to cost myself money as I have a family to support.

"While Superstock 1000 would be my first choice to compete in I'd be open to a ride in Supersport too. I've won it before and believe if I ended up there I could have a good crack at doing so again."

The 2021 British Superbike Championship is scheduled to begin at Oulton Park from 1-3 May.