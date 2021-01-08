Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils in action at the 2019 Kells road races

The 2021 Kells road races have been cancelled because of the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The North Meath Road Races Ltd Committee announced on Friday that they had taken the decision to call off their June meeting "with deep regret".

"It would be too much of a financial loss to the club to have to cancel last minute due to Covid-19 restrictions," read a statement from the club.

"We are very disappointed to make this announcement," they added.

"But we have a duty of care to riders, volunteers and of course the general public.

"We would rather cancel it early so riders are not out of pocket preparing bikes for a road race season that is not likely to run. We look forward to returning in 2022."

The Cookstown 100 was the only Irish road race to take place in 2020, having been rescheduled for September from its traditional April date.

The County Tyrone event has been pencilled in for 23-24 April 2021, with restrictions around numbers of spectators and health protocols again set to be put in place.

The organisers of the North West 200 international road race have yet to reveal their plans for this year, although a mooted move to August dates appears more likely than holding the event on its scheduled place on the calendar in May.

The Isle of Man TT has been cancelled for a second year in succession but the Southern 100 races are provisionally set to go ahead in July.