Five big questions to be answered in 2021

Ah, 2020. What a year. It was certainly one which left us with a lot more questions than answers.

A year's worth of sport was packed into a six-month period, which was great for sports fans but left us with wondering 'what if?' as the sporting landscape was torn up.

With 2021 coming as a fresh start - new year, new me etc. - here are five burning questions that we will see answered over the next 12 months.

Does history beckon for Frampton?

Carl Frampton aims to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion by beating WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring

It's not been the easiest couple of years for Carl Frampton, however with his long-awaited bout with Jamel Herring set to take place in the new year, the Jackal could make history in 2021.

After his defeat by Josh Warrington in December 2018, it looked like Frampton's dream of becoming Ireland's first three-weight world champion might fizzle out.

However, he has picked himself up to go again, and - after a freak hand injury, a lengthy court battle and the Covid-19 pandemic - the 33-year-old has a shot of adding to his featherweight and bantamweight titles.

You think of the many famous nights the Belfast boxer has to his name, and although there may not be a full house, Frampton's heard of supporters will be hoping his WBO super-featherweight bout with Herring will put the Northern Irishman on top of the world once more.

After plenty of distractions, the Jackal will want to let the boxing do the talking next year.

What will post-Harte Tyrone look like?

Does Tyrone's loss become Louth's gain?

The phrase 'end of an era' is often overused in sport, but not in the case of Mickey Harte and Tyrone. After 18 trophy-filled years, it will be strange looking at a Tyrone dugout and not seeing Harte standing with his red cap and iconic glare.

Such is Harte's standing in the game, two men - Feargal Logan and three-time All-Ireland winner Brian Dooher - have been tasked with bringing in a new era of success for the Red Hands.

The duo know how to win trophies and guided Tyrone to the 2015 All-Ireland Under-21 title. Several of that team have made the step-up to the senior panel, such as Lee Brennan, Mark Bradley, Conor Meyler, Cathal McShane, Padraig Hampsey and Frank Burns. That should enable consistency in that regard.

Declan Bonner's Donegal side have arguably been the form team in Ulster in recent seasons and bringing Tyrone back to the top table will not be an easy task. However if anyone can do it, the men in white and red possess the ability and steeliness required to do so.

While Tyrone have moved on, Harte hasn't been sitting about either and has been confirmed as Louth's new manager. Can the 68-year-old weave his magic once again for the Division Four outfit?

Can Northern Ireland make more history?

Northern Ireland will hope to clinch the country's first ever appearance at a major women's finals

Northern Ireland made history in December by qualifying for a first-ever European Championship play-off, creating a wave of excitement and euphoria in a difficult year for many.

Now, with the two-legged play-off looming in April, Kenny Shiels' likeable team will look to create more history by reaching a maiden finals in 2022.

It will be a tough ask, especially if a team of Italy's calibre come out of the hat for the draw, but you can never write this Northern Ireland side off with their spirit, determinedness and quality. It would be the ultimate feel-good story.

Also, there could be more history for the men's international team as Ian Baraclough's side embark on a difficult World Cup qualifying campaign.

Skipper Steven Davis is set to surpass Peter Shilton and become the most-capped player from the home nations of all-time. What a landmark that would be for one of Northern Ireland's greatest-ever talents.

Can Ulster win silverware?

Ulster's hopes of Heineken Cup success look over but they are going well in the Pro14 and are likely to be involved in the Challenge Cup as well

For a team of Ulster's calibre, their last trophy in 2006 seems an awfully long time ago. There have been near misses since their Celtic League triumph, however the men in white have often found Leinster's imperious blue wall in the way.

Your mind immediately springs to the European decider in 2012, or the Pro14 final defeats in 2013 and in the delayed conclusion to the 2019-20 campaign in September - all to the hands of their Irish provincial rivals.

Revived under Dan McFarland, hopes are high for this season. Of course, Leinster are still there, plus defeats by Toulouse and Gloucester in the Champions Cup mean progression seems highly improbable. However, Ulster would fancy their chances in the second-tier Challenge Cup and their strong form in the Pro14 could lead to potential opportunities to end their trophy drought.

With star man Marcell Coetzee departing Belfast at the end of the season and the likes of John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey not yet in favour with Ireland boss Andy Farrell, this could be Ulster's best chance to end their long wait for silverware.

Will there be Irish Olympic glory?

Ireland women's hockey team are gearing up for their Olympic challenge after the Tokyo Games were postponed until this year

There was obvious and clear disappointment when Olympic Games were pushed back a year, but will it be worth the wait for the Irish athletes in Tokyo?

Ireland's hockey team captured the hearts of a nation at the World Cup in 2018 (Is anyone else wondering how on earth that was two-and-a-half years ago already?!) and will be hoping to spring another surprise in Japan.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan will be aiming for a medal position after claiming gold at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships in 2018 and his rivalry with Great Britain's Max Whitlock should be a fascinating sub-plot to the games.

Ciara Mageean was in the form of her life in 2020 and the Portaferry athlete will hoping to carry her strong from into the rescheduled Games, while you can never rule the mercurial Rory McIlroy out of contention whenever he takes to the first tee of a tournament.

Whether it is Mullan's chargers, Mageean, McIlroy or McClenaghan - success at the Olympics for the Irish stars would be the ultimate fairytale after a difficult year.