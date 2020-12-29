For reasons both good and bad, 2020 is a year we will never forget.
Despite countless interruptions, cancellations, last-minute changes and the changing of sport as we know it - Northern Ireland's sports stars still delivered in a year like no other.
Here are 20 of the best pictures from an eventful 2020.
The calm before the storm
Let it snow
A familiar sight
Ice off
Fairway frustration
Mageean magic
Glentoran's glory
Leaving it late
Zlatan comes to town
Green in Paris
The long game
Spot on
End of an era
Surfs up!
Cavan's joy
Autumnal air
Orchard picking
End of the road
The GOAT?
History makers