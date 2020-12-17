Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Football will be among the sports impacted by the new measures announced on Thursday

There will be no sporting activity in Northern Ireland between 26 December and 2 January under new Covid-19 restrictions.

The move is part of a six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland, which was announced by the Stormont executive on Thursday night.

The impact on sport during the other five weeks has not been confirmed.

Irish Premiership fixtures and Pro14 matches involving Ulster are among the events affected by the measures.

More to follow....