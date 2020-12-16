Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The experienced McKinley and Donnelly have replaced John McEvoy

Former Antrim players Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly have been appointed as head coaches of the Derry senior hurling team.

The pair have replaced John McEvoy, who stepped down earlier this month after two years in charge of the Oak Leafers.

It will be a second spell in charge of Derry for ex-Saffrons boss McKinley, who won an All-Ireland club title as a player with Loughgiel in 1983.

Donnelly is a former Antrim full-back from the McQuillan Ballycastle club.

The Carrickmore manager was forced to retire as a player in his mid-20s due to a chronic back injury.