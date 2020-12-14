Glenn Irwin contended strongly for the 2020 BSB title on his new Honda Fireblade

Glenn Irwin says his British Superbike rivalry with brother Andrew is likely to become stronger in 2021 when the siblings are no longer team-mates.

Glenn finished fourth in the curtailed 2020 series, with Andrew sixth overall, both riding the new Honda Fireblade.

"I was quite surprised I managed to come out on top of the two of us this year," said Glenn.

"I knew I was capable of it but after a difficult time in 2019 I wasn't sure how things would turn around."

Despite achieving several good results this year, including three race wins, Andrew, 26, has opted to move to pastures new next season, signing for the Northern Ireland-based Synetiq by TAS Racing BMW team.

"Andrew going to where he is now means the rivalry will probably get stronger but we are brothers and we have a great brother relationship and friendship - we are there for each other," Glenn, 30, told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"I am really grateful to Andrew as he was a big reason the Honda Racing thing came about for me in the first place.

"I think a brief discussion was had about who the team could put into road racing now that the responsibility for organising that fell to the BSB team and Andrew said 'what about Glenn?'.

"That got the ball rolling so I am really thankful to him even though because of circumstances I haven't been able to make my TT debut yet.

"I thoroughly enjoyed being his team-mate and I learnt a lot off him in terms of how fast he is. I know he's quick and he keeps you on your toes.

"He is moving on - he has his own reasons and I totally understand those reasons - he's a little bit younger than me and he has ambitions to do other things.

"For him, I hope the move is the correct one. At the same time I know how good a package he has left behind."

Testing times

Next year's British Superbike Championship is scheduled to begin in May, later than normal, but Glenn has already benefitted from some testing on his Honda ahead of the new campaign.

"It's the first opportunity we've had this year to test things with the way the year panned out with Covid and all the side effects.

"That prevented us from evaluating new parts and often on a race weekend I just erred on the side of caution, went with what I knew because I didn't want to try something that was untried.

"BSB have imposed a test ban until April but then we will get eight days, which is quite a lot.

"I work best when I have structure and discipline around me and it's that professionalism that Honda have that helps get the best out of me.

"My confidence in Honda is based on what they have achieved over the years so there is a lot of trust in the brand."

