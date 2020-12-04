Erinn Galligan and her Cavan team-mates have already clinched the Nancy Murray Cup this year

All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship Final: Cavan v Armagh Date: Saturday, 5 December Throw-in: 13:45 GMT Venue: Kingspan Breffni Coverage: Live video stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Erinn Galligan's personality explodes from the other end of the line.

It is easy to understand why she is captain of the Cavan Camogie team aiming to make up for lost time after a decade away from competition by bagging a second All-Ireland title in three weeks.

They face Armagh All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Final on home territory in Kingspan Breffni on Saturday (13:45 GMT), as part of a double header with the Intermediate decider involving Antrim and Down.

This is someone who knew All-Ireland success before, as part of the Cavan ladies' football team that claimed an Intermediate title in 2013.

But the 33-year-old only made her adult camogie debut for the county this year, having placed emphasis on the bigger ball when last there was a team 10 years ago.

Indeed, during her late teens and early 20s, she didn't play camogie at all.

"I started off first playing camogie at eight or nine years of age in primary school," explains Galligan. "My mother was the trainer.

'Camogie took a back seat'

"Football took over for me though and I started playing county at Under-14 and Under-16 and I got really into that.

"Camogie took a back seat, so it wasn't until about seven years ago that I went back playing with the club Crosserlough when I stopped the county football and I fell back in love with it then."

These are heady days for Cavan gaels, a welcome boost in a county that has suffered more than most due to Covid-19.

As a pharmacist, Galligan has witnessed people's concerns. Sport wasn't important in that scheme of things, but it has been a tremendous boost, not least as the men's footballers downed hot favourites Donegal to claim the Ulster title for the first time in 23 years.

"I was just so delighted for the lads, such a gutsy performance and against all odds. It was such a great story. Between them and Tipperary, it was a mighty day. It's what the GAA is all about, to see the delight on the lads' faces."

That the boss, Paul O'Donnell is a Donegal man was an added bonus. There was a lot of slagging on Monday one imagines.

"On Monday? It's going on still!"

Cavan reached Saturday's decider by beating Roscommon two weeks ago

Cavan has only nine camogie clubs

There are just nine camogie clubs in Cavan but as the Irish seanfhocal goes, Ní neart go gur le chéile. There is no strength without unity.

"When Cavan stopped competing at county level, it was just due to some of our stronger girls not being able to commit to the county scene and some committing to the football.

"It just wasn't working. The county board maybe wasn't at its strongest, we just maybe didn't have the right crew in there, not to be running them down.

"But in the last few years, we've got a great crew in at the county board, the girls are hungry, we're all dying to get out competing at national level."

The manager, Jimmy Greville is a brother of Johnny, who stewarded Westmeath's journey from Premier Junior to Senior.

He served as a selector when the Intermediate crown was annexed by his native county last year and has had a huge impact with this season's championship newcomers.

After a tough pre-season, Cavan signalled their return with a stunning 15-point defeat of Roscommon in Division 3 of the National League and with with two wins from three outings, the mood was exultant. That turned to deflation with the cessation of activity, however.

"It was so disappointing when we got news it was going to be pulled. We started back in November, a new team for the first time in years.

'Girls were hungry to get back playing'

"We were just finding our feet. We had done the gym, had done the runs and the hard stamina training in winter and were all looking forward to getting out and playing.

"But we came back and regrouped. We got together and night after night you could see the camaraderie and the buzz getting back again.

"Girls were just hungry as ever to get back playing. When the opportunity arose then to compete in the Nancy Murray, we were all delighted. It's taken a life of its own again post-Covid, thank God."

They were by far the best team in the competition, clocking up 10-31 in three outings for Galligan to be presented with the Nancy Murray Cup.

With no second teams allowed compete due to government regulations, the two finalists progressed to the last four of the Premier Junior Championship.

Tyrone gave Armagh a real fright but Cavan made light work of Roscommon once more, riding the joyful wave of positive momentum.

"It's just been week after week of positive results, positive outcomes, good performances. But the girls have done the work. The girls, the management, the county board, we're blessed. We've just got a great crew of people.

"We mightn't have the volume of people that some counties might have but we have pure quality of people there."