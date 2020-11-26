Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Adam McLean leads McAdoo Racing team-mate Darryl Tweed in this year's Cookstown 100 Supertwins race

The Cookstown-based McAdoo Racing team have named a two-man team for their 2021 roads campaign, with Darryl Tweed joining Adam McLean in their line-up.

McLean, from Tobermore, will team up with the Kawasaki outfit for a fourth year, while Tweed links up with the team for a first full season.

Tweed rode in the McAdoo colours in the Supertwins class at the Cookstown 100 in September, finishing second behind McLean over the Orritor circuit.

Both riders are recovering from injury.

McLean sustained a broken arm in a crash at the final round of the British Superstock 600cc championship at Brands Hatch in October but is aiming to be fully fit for the start of the new season.

The 24-year-old secured a double at the Cookstown 100 as he made his return to action after recovering from injuries suffered in a crash at the Tandragee 100 in May 2019.

Ballymoney man Tweed is also recuperating after sustaining a number of broken bones in a crash in the Lightweight Supersport race at Cookstown.

Tweed will ride a Kawasaki ZX-10RR in addition to a 650cc Supertwin machine for the team run by father and son Winston and Jason McAdoo in 2021 and will continue to race a Yamaha R6 in the Supersport class for personal sponsor Stanley Stewart.

'Massive potential'

"Adam will continue to race for a fourth season with us and we're excited to continue our partnership," read a statement released by McAdoo Racing.

"We believe Adam is one of the best road racers in the world with massive potential and oozes natural ability on a motorcycle.

"He's been very unlucky with injuries over the past couple of seasons but hopefully 2021 will bring the results we know he's capable of producing.

"We're also excited to team up with Darryl Tweed next season. Again, we believe Darryl has huge potential."

The 2021 Irish road race season is scheduled to begin with the Cookstown event in late April.