Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The entire Ulster Championship has been played without spectators at the grounds

Elite sport will once again go behind closed doors from Friday 27 November as part of new Covid-19 restrictions introduced by the Executive.

The measures, which are set to last for two weeks, mean sport not included in the elite category cannot go ahead.

While Ulster GAA has opted to play the entire senior provincial championship without fans, limited spectators have been attending Irish Premiership football matches since the season began in October.

Over 1,000 fans were inside Windsor Park for Northern Ireland's two home internationals in the last week, while 1,000 supporters are set to attend Ulster's Pro14 game against Scarlets on Sunday.

After 600 spectators watched Ulster's season opener against Benetton on 2 October, the province took the decision to play their next two home fixtures behind closed doors, in line with advice from Northern Ireland's chief medical and scientific officers.

The latest restrictions were agreed by the Executive on Thursday night, and will see non-essentially retail, close contact services and hospitality closed.