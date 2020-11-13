Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

George Saville's mix-up with Jonny Evans allowed Slovakia to take the lead in NI's Euro 2020 play-off final defeat

George Saville will not feature in Northern Ireland's remaining Nations League matches for personal reasons.

The 27-year-old was not involved in Middlesbrough's goalless draw with Brentford in the Championship on Saturday due to a family emergency.

The midfielder returned to action for Northern Ireland in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final defeat by Slovakia.

He since has travelled home and will miss with Sunday's trip to Austria and Wednesday's game at home to Romania.

The rest of the Northern Ireland squad have remained in camp and will be involved in training and recovery sessions before Sunday's Nations League game in Vienna.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough said "five or six" players were struggling with knocks after Thursday's defeat.

Stuart Dallas continued despite taking a heavy knock to his arm in the first-half but Paddy McNair and Craig Cathcart were later forced off with injuries.