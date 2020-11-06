McMenamin is in his first season as Fermanagh manager

Ulster SFC: Fermanagh v Down Venue: Brewster Park Date: Sunday 8 November Throw-in: 13:15 GMT Coverage : Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Fermanagh boss Ryan McMenamin is hoping it is the "year of the underdog" ahead of his side's Ulster Championship opener at home to Down on Sunday.

McMenamin's side will take on the Mournemen at Brewster Park after being relegated to Division Three of the National League last month.

Fermanagh have had to deal with a number of Covid-19 cases in their camp but McMenamin is still confident.

"Once you come to the Championship, anything can happen," he said.

Ten of Fermanagh's players tested positive for coronavirus and a further seven had to self-isolate nearly a month ago during the National League, and McMenamin's request for a match postponement against Clare was denied by the GAA.

However, he still brought 26 players to Cusack Park and came close to winning the battle against relegation, only losing by two points.

McMenamin has since been adamant that Fermanagh's last two losses to Clare and Laois will not have an impact on Sunday's game.

"It's hard. We have a better team and if we put our hands on our heart, probably the only game we deserved to lose this year to was Armagh," he said.

"We don't want to be crying about the amount of people we had self-isolating because of Covid. Other counties would feel that we're always crying about it.

"When you watch the videos back, you get a bit more angry realising that you could have beaten them. We'd like to think that we're going to be hard to beat at Brewster."

McMenamin praised Down boss Paddy Tally

The former corner back does not underestimate Down though, or their boss Paddy Tally, having been on the first All-Ireland winning Tyrone team which Tally helped to train in 2003.

"Any of Paddy's teams will be very well-drilled and his time with St Mary's is testament to that," McMenamin continued.

"Even during his time with Tyrone, Paddy was always switched on or ahead of the game. It will be no different on Sunday against him."

This is Tally's second season managing the Mournemen, having previously coached Galway, Derry and Tyrone. It will be McMenamin's first full season in charge of Fermanagh.

Tally, who also reached an All-Ireland himself as part of the Tyrone squad in 1995, has said he is not looking any further than the Fermanagh encounter.

However, Erne County captain Eoin Donnelly is also taking confidence from being regarded as a potential underdog this year.

"When you're considered an underdog, the pressure is off, and that's maybe shown some good results for Fermanagh in the past," Donnelly said.

"We probably knew ourselves we were up against it going down to Clare. A couple of wins in the Championship and the league is completely forgotten about.

"That's the beauty of it and that's what we're trying to get through to the players on the pitch.

"This year more than ever you're having to sit for six to eight weeks thinking about relegation. The next game is a very winnable game against Down and it's something the lads should really be confident for."

The winners of Sunday's match will face either Cavan or Antrim in the Ulster semi-final.