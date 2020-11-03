Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Lincolnshire's Hickman has been recruited by Macau entrepreneur Faye Ho

Peter Hickman is to ride a BMW under the banner of FHO Racing in the 2021 British Superbike Championship and the international road races.

The new team created by Macau entrepreneur Faye Ho will use many of the technicians and equipment previously utilised by Smiths Racing.

Smiths ceased competing at the end of the 2020 season.

Hickman will be equipped with a new 2021 BMW M 1000 RR Superbike, the first M model from BMW Motorrad.

Faye Ho is stepping up her interest to team owner after supporting a number of riders and teams in her native Macau Grand Prix event.

Hickman will be joined by World Superbike podium finisher Xavi Fores to contest the BSB series, with Alex Olsen taking in the National Superstock 1000cc championship.

Building on past successes

Hickman will hope to recreate the success he enjoyed in a productive partnership with Smiths which yielded five Isle of Man TT wins, two North West 200 victories, 13 Ulster Grand Prix successes and three consecutive top-six finishes in the BSB series between 2017 and 2019.

The Lincolnshire rider also holds the course lap records for both the IOM TT and the Ulster GP at 135.452mph and 136.415 respectively.

The 33-year-old clinched a hat-trick of TT wins in 2019 and his impressive career CV to date also includes three triumphs at the Macau Grand Prix.

"This is an exciting time for me, the team and I think racing in general as we gain a passionate new team owner in Faye," said Hickman.

"I've known Faye for a few years as a generous supporter of racing in Macau and most importantly she wants to win.

"I've had an awesome four years with the Smiths Racing team, we've grown together as a group, been successful in BSB and on the roads, so now I think we can build on that and take it to a new level.

"After such a bad year globally, it's so positive to have a new team and sponsor enter the arena."

'Ideal opportunity' to build new team

Faye Ho said: "I've always loved motorsport and bike racing in particular, so when the opportunity arose to take over from the Smiths team, it seemed the ideal opportunity to get involved.

"When we heard the Smiths team were withdrawing, and having got to know Alan and Rebecca Smith, the team owners, in Macau, it felt like perfect timing to help step in to build a new team.

"I'm just so excited to get going, this is probably the biggest challenge I've ever undertaken and ultimately we have the desire to want to win races."