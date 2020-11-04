Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The Ulster SFC is currently being played after the Covid-19 pandemic saw it moved from its usual summer slot

The Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force will bring a motion to congress to move the inter-county season to the start of the year from 2022.

The proposal would see the All-Ireland finals being brought forward to July.

"It is recommended that a motion be brought to Annual Congress in February 2021, to take effect in 2022," said the task force.

"That the All Ireland Senior Finals shall be completed no later than week 29 of the calendar year."

A report published by the task force on Wednesday also recommends a "split season" between inter-county and club fixtures.

This split has operated this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the report noted that benefits include no crossover between the inter-county and club seasons, no interruptions due to the county game, no ambiguity over player availability, and more regularity and certainty in the planning of club fixture programmes.

New approach

An earlier report from the GAA had decided against this, mainly because of the row in moving the All-Ireland finals two weeks earlier from original date in mid-September but this year's benefits have changed its mind.

It means the first inter-county action each year will be the Allianz Leagues - the McKenna Cup and other provincial warm-up competitions will be removed.

There could also be a major change to the Ulster football championship, which currently has nine teams taking part.

An option put forward by the task is that the four provinces should have eight teams each - this would see the bottom team from Ulster (based on Football League positions) move to Connacht or Munster.

A second option is to have a preliminary round in Ulster between the bottom two sides in the Football League.

The winner of this game would stay in the Ulster SFC with the losers participating in the Connacht SFC.

All provincial championships would be split into two groups of four teams, who would be seeded from the Football League and who would play each other in a round robin system guaranteeing a minimum of three group stage games for all teams.

Championship changes

The winner of each group would progress to the final with the second and third placed teams (16 in total) progressing to the qualifiers,

The fourth placed team in each group would participate in a knock-out Tailteann Cup (if they are a Division 3 or 4 team only).

The inter-county underage would stay at U17 (not U18)- this has been a hot topic, especially in Ulster with many clubs feeling it would lead to greater dropout.

The GAA has agreed on an underage group between U17 and senior and a working group will now to look into which age works best with U19 or U20

The GAA inter-county season training would begin on 1 January (leading to a definite closed season). This will still be the case if the inter-county season is brought forward.