Orchard forward Rory Grugan gets a shot away in the win over Derry

Armagh assistant manager Jim McCorry was happy with the Orchard performance after beating Derry 0-17 to 0-15 in the Ulster SFC quarter-final.

The visitors led by six at half-time at Celtic Park and earned the win after Derry fought back to within a point.

"It's fantastic to get a win in the championship but to get it in Derry is very, very special," said McCorry.

"It was about sticking to the process we've worked on - we did that and our structure was very good."

He added: "We didn't expect anything different from Derry - they are a very good side and well organised under Rory Gallagher.

"People talk about the defensive style Rory has but they transition football into attack now. They are a great attacking team now an you could see that with some of their scores.

Good return

"We had to work hard defensively but also very hard to get our own scores in really atrocious conditions - 17 points in those conditions is very good for any team at this time of year."

Man-of-the-match Rory Grugan was pleased with Armagh's response to the second-half comeback by Derry.

"We're delighted to get over over the line - we knew with having the wind in the first half we had to make use of it and we got some good scores to build up a six-point lead," said the Orchard forward.

"But we knew Derry would come back hard at us and they had their purple patch. They had us down to a point and that's when they boys put up some big scores to get over the line."