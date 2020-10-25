Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone's narrow win at Castlebar guaranteed their Division One survival

Tyrone made sure of staying in Division One by hanging on to win 3-14 to 1-19 in Castlebar - a result which means Mayo are relegated from the top flight.

Two goals by Conor McKenna and a superb finish by Darragh Canavan saw off Mayo who battled gamely to avoid ending their 25-year run in the top division.

Monaghan will remain in Division One with Conor McManus scoring a goal and eight in their draw with Meath.

Dublin's win in Galway means they finish runners-up to champions Kerry.

Tyrone now focus on preparing for their much-anticipated Ulster Championship quarter-final against Donegal on 1 November.

As it happened: Sunday's Football League action

Under-20 star Canavan was a goalscorer on his NFL debut, while Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly and Peter Harte also struck some valuable scores

Canavan had edged the Ulster men ahead 0-5 to 0-4 by the first water break, and straight after the resumption they grabbed their first goal, Mattie Donnelly sending former Assue Rules sensation McKenna in to smash his shot past David Clarke.

Harte and McCurry eased them into a six-point lead, and they struck for a second goal in stoppage-time, McKenna's perfect pass sending Canavan in to pick his spot in the bottom corner of the net.

At the break, Tyrone led by 2-9 to 0-7, but the home side struck the first three points of the second half, two of them from Darren Coen.

But McKenna pounced for his second goal in the 44th minute, picking up Clarke's poor kick-out to power forward and smash his shot to the net.

Michael O'Neill of Tyrone had to go off injured in the first half

Mayo produced a defiant response, with three points on the spin, from Conor Loftus, O'Connor and Coen to keep their survival fight alive.

They were very much back in survival mode when Conroy cut inside to smash home a 58th minute goal.

Tyrone had to play 10 minutes with 14 men after Conor Meyler picked up a black card, and substitute James Durcan brought the Connacht men to within a point, as he converted a couple of frees.

However, Tyrone broke away for McCurry and McKenna to kick the points that spelt safety.

At Clones, Monaghan seemed to be heading for victory but Jordan Morris scored in stoppage-time - his seventh point of the match - to salvage a draw for already-relegated Meath.

Monaghan have just six days to recover before facing Cavan in the opening match of the Ulster Championship.

They made a great start against Meath, with Michael Bannigan firing an eighth minute goal which proved the difference in the first half as Seamus McEnaney's men held a 1-07 to 0-07 interval advantage.

McManus sparked it with a brilliant 60-metre pass to Ryan McAnespie who swivelled to fed Bannigan who did he left with an emphatic left-foot finish.

Meath goalscorer Bryan Menton in action against Monaghan's Micheal Bannigan and Ryan Wylie

McManus chipped in with three points while Conor McCarthy (2), Rory Beggan and Fintan Kelly also pointed for the hosts.

Meath fought back to reduce the arrears before the break with Ronan Jones landing a couple along with further points by Shane Walsh, Jason Scully and Thomas O'Reilly.

Although already down to Division Two, Meath looked hungry to avoid ending the campaign without a point.

Skipper Bryan Menton ended a seeping move with a goal early in he second half as Meath carved out a two-point advantage, 1-09 to 1-07.

But Monaghan got a second goal through McManus before Morris tied it up in time added down.

What they said

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte: "It was nervy the whole way - we knew we had to win to be sure of staying in Division One.

"Mayo are not an easy team to beat but we were well prepared and went into the game with great energy.

"We had a good lead, but Mayo clawed it back. Conor McKenna got his second goal and without that I don't think we would have hung on."

Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney: "There were times in that match we were in complete control and it should have been game over, but we let them back into it.

"We knew a draw would be enough for Division One status for next year and I am delighted for everybody involved."