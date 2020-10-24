Victory in Dundalk was not enough for Lenny Harbinson's Antrim side

Antrim overcame a battling Waterford 2-14 to 0-13 in Dundalk but results elsewhere mean they stay in Division Four for next season.

Limerick's 1-16 to 1-14 win over Sligo saw them crowned champions, and they will be joined in Division Three by Wicklow who beat Wexford 0-13 to 0-10.

The results meant Lenny Harbinson's side were powerless to gain promotion on the final day.

The Antrim goals were scored by Odhran Eastwood and James McAuley.

The Saffrons did what they had to do in a fixture which required a late change of venue in order to go ahead.

An early goal for Eastwood gave Antrim the perfect start within seven minutes of throw-in. Eastwood tapped in with the hand in an even first period, with Waterford also looking threatening going forward.

Antrim seized control as the first half wore on with Paddy Cunningham helping himself to five points, and they went in at the break 1-7 to 0-5 in front.

Waterford started brightly in the second half with captain Conor Murray among the points, but their comeback was halted in the 54th minute as McAuley slotted home to raise the green flag and put Antrim five in front, a lead from which they would not be caught.

A strong finish from Antrim including scores from Paddy McBride saw them secure victory by a handsome seven-point margin, winning 2-14 to 0-13 to finish third in Division Four.

Manager Harbinson will be ruing the previous week's hammering at the hands of Wicklow as an opportunity lost, but he will take confidence from this win as his side looks forward to an Ulster Championship clash against the winners of Cavan or Monaghan in two weeks' time.